Tampa police investigating dead body found in mangroves

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating an undetermined death after finding a body within the mangroves along the shoreline of West Gandy Boulevard on Saturday.

Officers were notified about the body at around 5:42 p.m. at 5123 West Gandy Boulevard.

The body has not yet been identified.

The cause of the death is under investigation. No further details were released by police.

