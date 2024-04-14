Tampa man killed in fiery motorcycle crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was killed in a crash late Saturday night, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at 9:20, a 28-year-old Tampa man was riding his motorcycle at a high speed on Hillsborough Avenue.

When the motorcyclist approached Montague Street, he crashed into a Cadillac XTS that was trying to make a left turn, and he ended up thrown from the motorcycle.

Troopers said the motorcycle caught on fire after the collision.

According to the FHP, the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash. The Cadillac’s driver, a 67-year-old Tampa man, suffered minor injuries.

