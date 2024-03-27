Tammy Murphy may seek office in New Jersey again: 'There is no question'

TRENTON — New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy, who bailed from her bid for the U.S. Senate Sunday after a bruising first attempt at elected office, said Wednesday that she intends to seek office again in the future.

“There is no question that I would do it again," Murphy said after the first meeting of the Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Authority, a new state agency she championed.

“I feel the burden of all those who believe that we can get to a better place," she said with tears welling in her eyes. She then went on to explain how her phone had been “exploding" with text message and emails since she announced her departure from the race via video on Sunday.

Tammy Murphy speaks with supporters outside the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall, Local 164, where the Bergen County Democratic Party Convention is being held, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Paramus

Murphy said that kind of outpouring only encouraged her to pursue another run for office. But just what office? She did not say.

“And at the end of the day, I have a lot of work to do now," she told reporters outside the offices of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority near the Statehouse.

Focus on defeating Donald Trump, preserving Democratic power in D.C.

Murphy reiterated her public explanation in her exit video, was that she did not want to engage in a brutal primary and “take down a fellow Democrat” with the prospect of former President Donald Trump seeking a return to the White House this year.

“We’ve got to maintain control of the Senate, we’ve got to flip the House," she said. "And oh, by the way here in New Jersey, we have some really consequential down ballot races that I did not want in June — to have whoever the candidate should be who emerged — damaged and have our party so splintered."

Her decision to withdraw now makes Rep. Andy Kim, D-Burlington, the frontrunner for the nomination in the June 4 primary. Patricia Campos-Medina, a labor activist from Hunterdon County, and Lawrence Hamm, a veteran social justice activist from Essex County, are also vying for the Democratic nomination. Murphy did not make an endorsement.

Charlie Stile: How far will the fallout from the end of Tammy Murphy's Senate campaign reach?

Kim leads in polls as battle over NJ's county line goes on

But other forces most likely forced Murphy to consider her departure. She was trailing in the polls against Kim, a three-term congressman with little name recognition of party organization outside his Burlington County base. Murphy’s entry into the race infuriated the party’s grassroots activists, who accused her of coasting into seat on the coattails of her powerful husband, Gov. Phil Murphy.

Both Murphys vehemently denied charges of nepotism, but the endorsements of county chairpersons in the Democratic-voter rich counties in North Jersey only further inflamed party activists who have been challenging the implacable power of the party machines in recent years.

Those endorsements also guaranteed that Murphy would be granted a preferential placement on the June 4 primary ballot bracketed in the same column — or line — of other endorsed candidates.

Candidates listed on the line almost always win. Kim tapped that grassroots anger and filed a federal lawsuit seeking to strike down the line, asserting that it is unconstitutional and anti-Democratic and is seeking to have the ballots redrawn in a new “block” format where candidates for the same office are grouped together. The method is used in 49 other states and in two New Jersey counties, Sussex and Salem.

A ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Zahid N. Quraishi could come any day.

Murphy dodged questions about the lawsuit and the support of the county bosses, chastising reporters for being “incredibly focused on process,’’ while ignoring her core policy concerns.

“I have spent since day one talking about policy. I’m talking about things that are important to people. When they get out of bed in the morning, they’re not asking about the process. They’re asking about: How do I put food on the table. How do I get my kids to school? How do I get myself to work? How do I make sure I earned enough in that job that I can actually survive in this world? That’s what I’ve been focused on.”

She said she was all set to hand in more than 9,000 signature for Monday’s deadline for filing petitions necessary to get on the primary ballot, which is nine times more than needed. But she dropped out time so that her name would not appear on the ballot and “confuse voters.”

Earlier, Murphy announced that Lisa Asare, the deputy commissioner of state Health Services would become president of the new maternal health authority and that the post would be elevated to a cabinet level position. The $225,000 post does not require Senate confirmation.

