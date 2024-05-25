Tamir Phillips gets long sentence for murder of 14-year-old at Willingboro gas station

MOUNT HOLLY – A Bucks County man has received a 30-year prison term for the murder of a teenager here.

Tamir Phillips, 24, of Bensalem, will have no parole eligibility under his sentence, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Phillips was convicted at trial of shooting 14-year-old Jesse Everett of Willingboro in August 2021.

Phillips saw the youth in a car at a Phillips 66 gas station on the first block of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

An investigation found the car had been reported stolen one day before the shooting.

Phillips frequently used the car with its owner’s permission and had been looking for the vehicle,

He confronted Everett at the gas station and shot him in the head, the prosecutor’s office said.

The teenager died later that day.

Three passengers in the car with Everett were unhurt.

“Phillips, who was known to stay in Willingboro, was immediately identified as a suspect,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Charges were filed against him the next day.

Phillips was sentenced May 24 for murder and weapons offenses by Superior Court Judge Terrence R. Cook in Mount Holly.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

Jesse 'Nuk' Everett, 14, was fatally shot at a Phillips 66 gas station in Willingboro in August 2021.

