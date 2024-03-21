Tallahassee, Leon County leaders talk homelessness and more at Village Square Town Hall

Tallahassee and Leon County's elected leadership is taking a wait-and-see approach to the state's new homeless camping law, according to comments at a Wednesday night town hall.

"I'm hoping that once we see rules promulgated, so that this particular legislation can be carried out, I believe we will be able to make provisions for our homeless population within the confines that we have prepared," Leon County Commission chair Carolyn Cummings said at the annual Village Square Town Hall, sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat.

But, she added, "I think by and large it is going to require more funding. ... We're talking about 67 counties within the state of Florida, (and) I don't believe that funding is sufficient," she added. "I also know that here in Leon County we have a homeless issue but it's not as bad as some of the other cities in Florida."

Lawmakers set aside $30 million – $10 million more than the previous year – for what are known as "continuums of care" to prepare for the law. Continuums of care are the regional bodies coordinating housing and services for homeless people.

The bill (HB 1365) was a key focus during this year's legislative session. It bans homeless people from sleeping or setting up camp in public spaces. It also says cities must create designated encampments for those people, while providing minimal infrastructure such as running water and restrooms. DeSantis signed off on the legislation earlier Wednesday; it will go into effect Oct. 1.

The event, held this week at the WFSU Public Media studios, aims to let the community to hear from their elected leaders outside of their usual chambers. The only ones missing were City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow and County Commissioners Christian Caban, Bill Proctor and Nick Maddox.

Those present touched upon several pressing topics such as economic growth, Blueprint funding, decorum at meetings, and their ongoing fight against gun violence.

Leon County's homelessness not as bad as other counties, officials say

WFSU's Tom Flanigan, who moderated the discussion, asked the electeds what they are looking to do as governing bodies to comply with the new law.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey addressed the encampment portion of the legislation by explaining the steps the city will need to take to comply.

Ultimately, however, "we're going to get together with the nonprofit community under the auspices of the new legislation and we'll put our heads together," he said.

County Commissioner Rick Minor brought up part of the new law that allows local governments to be sued.

The bill analysis explains it "authorizes a resident of the county (or) owner of a business located in the county ... to bring a civil action" against a "county or municipality" if it allows "public camping or sleeping without designating property for that use" — in other words, without setting up an official camp. "If successful, the petitioner may recover reasonable expenses."

"The Kearney Center right now has an average of about 320 people there every single night and the capacity is 425," Minor said. "I don't think we're going to be in (a place) where we have to think or discuss whether or not we have a public encampment in Leon County or Tallahassee."

The county has been confronting the homelessness crisis in varying ways. Just last year, it added signs in the medians of roadways to deter panhandling and last month they passed an ordinance to target solicitation on private property.

"We need to have compassion for people that are on the street as many of them have suffered some type of some type of trauma in their childhood or ... as adults, and they are just struggling from day to day," Minor said.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson reemphasized that point, saying whatever local governments do must be a "humane approach."

"This is not news that they put unfunded mandates on local governments, and this is one of those ... so we will have to get together as local governments, the city and the county, and come up with solutions," Richardson said.

He continued by discussing the funding allocated, "and if it takes going back to the Legislature because what they allocated is not (enough). ... It may take care of the needs in downtown Miami alone, but certainly not the 67 counties and 400 municipalities across the state."

