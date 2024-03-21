Homeless people will be banned from sleeping on sidewalks in Florida. What we know

Florida’s homeless will soon be banned from camping or sleeping on public property under a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

“Florida will not allow homeless encampments to intrude on its citizens or undermine their quality of life like we see in states like New York and California,” DeSantis said in a news release. “The legislation I signed today upholds our commitment to law and order while also ensuring homeless individuals have the resources they need to get back on their feet.”

DeSantis and the bill's sponsor, Rep. Sam Garrison, claimed the measure would ensure "homeless individuals have the resources they need to get back on their feet."

HB 1365: What is the new homeless law in Florida?

Titled the "Unauthorized Public Camping and Public Sleeping" bill, HB 1365 prohibits Florida cities and counties from allowing people to sleep in public places. It also allows local governments to create homeless camps if shelters reach capacity.

Under HB 1365, it is stated:

Homeless individuals are prohibited from camping on city streets, sidewalks, and parks — and instead placed in temporary shelters monitored by law enforcement agencies.

The state of Florida has the enforcement tools needed to ensure local governments comply.

Homeless shelters will require occupants to not use drugs.

These shelters will also include substance abuse and mental health treatments.

USA TODAY reported DeSantis highlighted at the bill's signing that it would provide what is known as "wraparound services," including mental health care, for the state's homeless population. The governor said the bill "will help maintain and ensure that Florida streets are clean and that Florida streets are safe for our residents."

How is the Florida Department of Children and Families involved?

The news release says the state will direct the Department of Children and Families to authorize temporary campsites that do the following:

Maintain sanitation, including access to clean and operable restrooms and running water.

Provide access to substance abuse and mental health treatment resources through coordination with the regional managing entity.

Prohibit illegal substance use and alcohol use on the property and enforce this prohibition

How much money is Florida putting toward the new homeless law?

Garrison told the USA TODAY Network previously the state has allocated $30 million – $10 million more than the previous year – for what are known as "continuums of care" to prepare for the law. Continuums of care are the regional bodies coordinating housing and services for homeless people.

When does the homeless sleeping in public law go into effect in Florida?

The legislation takes effect Tuesday, Oct. 1 of this year.

Does Florida have a homeless problem?

The Florida Department of Health notes the states homeless population was estimated to be about 30,700 in 2023; however, that’s a fraction of the homeless populations compared to other U.S. states.

These are the 10 states with the most homeless people, according to the Annual Homeless Assessment Report in 2022:

California New York Florida Washington Texas Oregon Massachusetts Arizona Pennsylvania Georgia

DeSantis said the law was Florida's way of preventing cities from looking like San Francisco, a city he has criticized for its "leftist policies" and for allowing parks and sidewalks "to be overwhelmed with tent cities and homeless encampments."

Have other states have passed similar laws to Florida's homeless law?

In 2021, the National Homelessness Law Center released a national study on laws criminalizing homelessness. They found that almost every state, 48 in total, has implemented at least one law that prohibits or restricts the conduct of people experiencing homelessness, according to the study.

USA TODAY notes that 17 states had already criminalized camping in public places and noted that a camping ban "unnecessarily displaces a person experiencing homelessness to another public place, where they might find themselves at risk of subsequent enforcement."

Contributing: Ana Goñi-Lessan and Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY Network

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida homeless to be banned from sleeping in public. What to know