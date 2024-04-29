Talks fail to end Israel war protest at Columbia University: Live updates

Talks between Columbia University representatives and pro-Palestinian student protesters have failed to result in a resolution of the standoff, and school officials are exploring "alternative internal options to end the crisis," school President Minouche Shafikhas said Monday.

“A small group of academic leaders has been in constructive dialogue with student organizers to find a path that would result in the dismantling of the encampment and adherence to university policies going forward," she said. "Regretfully, we were not able to come to an agreement.”

Shafikhas said many Jewish students, and other students as well, have found the atmosphere "intolerable: in recent weeks and have left campus. She said the school will hold a graduation ceremony, scheduled for May 15, despite the impasse.

Columbia's protest, the epicenter of demonstrations taking place on campuses across the nation, began almost two weeks ago. The protesters demand the school halt investments with companies profiting from Israel's war in Gaza, and they want amnesty for students and faculty involved in the protest.

Pro-Palestinian students protest at an encampment on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on April 28, 2024.

Developments:

∎ Protesters at the University of Georgia students set up a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” on the campus in Athens on Monday morning.

∎ U.S. schools are not alone in protesting the war in Gaza. Demonstrator took to Paris' Sorbonne University on Monday, chanting "Free Palestine" at the university's gates while some students set up tents in the courtyard.

Demonstrators breach barriers at UCLA: Campus protests multiply

Police break up 3-day protest at Virginia Tech

Blankets, trash and anti-war placards were all that remained Monday at a pro-Palestinian encampment at Virginia Tech, hours after school officials cited an "increasing potential to become unsafe" and called in police to disband the three-day protest. The school, 260 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., becomes the latest in a growing line of universities to take police action to curb protests of Israel's war in Gaza.

"Through constant dialogue between university officials, the Virginia Tech Police Department, and protest organizers, we were able to maintain a safe and peaceful environment through much of the weekend," the school said in a statement, adding that the protest continued to grow. "Given these actions by protesters, the university recognized that the situation had the increasing potential to become unsafe."

The protesters were told to disperse voluntarily and warned that those who remained would be charged with trespassing, the statement said.

"I transferred to Virginia Tech, hoping to find a (supportive) environment, which I did, but unfortunately it has disappointed me over and over and over again," Hasan told WSET-TV.

Virginia Tech police referred USA TODAY to a school spokesperson who did not immediately respond to a request for information on the number of arrests and other details of the police action.

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College protests live updates: Talks fail to end protest at Columbia