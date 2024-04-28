Green Party presidential candidate among those arrested as campus protests multiply

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was among scores of protesters arrested Saturday at Washington University in St. Louis as demonstrations and days-long encampments in opposition to Israel's war in Gaza sweep across the nation's college campuses.

Hundreds of protesters have been detained or arrested at more than a dozen schools from New York to California since a protest at Columbia University in New York City 10 days ago. Students are calling for a cease-fire and want their schools to stop investing in Israeli firms that are involved with or profit from Israel's war against Hamas. The protesters also want the U.S. to halt military aid to Israel's war effort.

Many school administrations have ordered the demonstrators removed. They cite ordinances prohibiting the encampments, infiltration of the encampments by people with no connection to their universities and antisemitic chants that make Jewish students feel unsafe on campuses. Student protest leaders insist the rallies have been peaceful.

Stein posted video on the social media site X of herself being taken into custody. The school's site contained videos and photos of Saturday's Greater St. Louis Marathon.

"The demand from the encampment was specifically for the university to divest from Boeing, which manufactures munitions used in the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza at their nearby St. Charles facility," Stein said in a statement Sunday. "The Stein campaign supports the demands of the students and their peaceful protest and assembly on campus."

∎ Columbia released a statement late Saturday saying it was a "quiet day on campus" and that talks between university officials and student organizers were continuing. "There is no truth to claims of an impending lockdown or evictions on campus," the statement said.

∎ Activists rallied outside a hotel hosting the annual White House correspondent’s dinner Saturday night. They targeted President Joe Biden, who spoke at the event, for his support of Israel's military campaign.

∎ At Arizona State University, campus police arrested 69 protesters Saturday, most of whom were not students or staff of the the school said in a statement.

McConnell says school presidents, not National Guard, should deal with protesters

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y., argued Sunday that university presidents should be the first line of defense in controlling the wave of protests against the Israel-Gaza war that have erupted across college campuses in recent weeks. On Sunday's "Face the Nation" on CBS News, McConnell disagreed with some top Republicans on the issue, such as House Speaker Mike Johnson and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who issued calls to bring in the National Guard and local law enforcement to quell the protests.

"What needs to happen, at least at the beginning, is these university presidents need to get control of the situation, allow free speech and push back against antisemitism," McConnell said. "Why don't they all sit down and have a civil conversation rather than trying to dominate the talk? Civil discussion is what college education is supposed to be about."

Northeastern University cites antisemitic slurs at protest

Northeastern University said 100 people were detained when an encampment was cleared late Saturday at the Boston school. Those who produced a student ID were released but will face disciplinary proceedings at the school. Those who did not produce a student ID were arrested, the school said.

"What began as a student demonstration two days ago, was infiltrated by professional organizers with no affiliation to Northeastern," the school said in a social media post. "Last night, the use of virulent antisemitic slurs, including 'Kill the Jews,' crossed the line. We cannot tolerate this kind of hate on our campus."

Video from the scene, however, appeared to show counter-protesters holding Israeli flags and suggesting a "Kill the Jews" chant that never gains traction.

23 arrested at Indiana University

The Indiana University police department in Bloomington said 23 protesters were arrested there. At least 60 Indiana State Police armed with riot shields, batons and other riot gear joined several IU police officers in breaking up an encampment the school says was illegal.

The Indiana Daily Student said arrested protesters were released without bond after being detained in the jail for about 90 minutes, with charges ranging from criminal trespass to resisting law enforcement. Hours later, nearly 40 people marched to the Musical Arts Center to protest what they said was a donor’s dinner, the Daily Student reported.

“Disclose, divest. We will not stop, we will not rest,” the group chanted. “Not another nickel, not another dime. No more money for Israel’s crimes.”

