Takeaways from Super Tuesday, Colorado presidential primary as Trump, Biden secure wins

On Super Tuesday, it only took about 15 minutes after polls closing in Colorado for results to indicate each party's winner: former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Here are a few takeaways from the 2024 Colorado presidential primary election and Super Tuesday.

Vote totals in this story are as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 6.

Did Nikki Haley earn any Colorado delegates on Super Tuesday?

Though Trump had won more than 63% of Republican votes in Colorado's presidential primary as of Wednesday morning vote totals, securing 23 of the state's 37 delegates for far, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley had more than 33% of the vote — enough to earn 11 delegates.

As of Wednesday morning vote totals, Biden had secured nearly 84% of the Democratic votes for the state, earning 69 of Colorado's 72 possible delegates so far.

How many delegates do Trump, Biden and Haley have so far?

Overall, Trump had 995 of the1,215 delegates needed to secure the Republican party nomination as of Wednesday morning. Haley had 89.

Biden had 1,497 of the 1,967 delegates needed to secure the Democratic party nomination as of Wednesday morning. The "uncommitted" option had 7, and Jason Palmer had 3

Pledged delegates are selected to represent the interests of each state’s voters at the Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention this summer. Delegates are pledged to candidates based on the results of the state’s caucus or primary.

More: How many delegates are needed to win the nomination? Super Tuesday elections explained

Trump, Biden won Colorado and most other Super Tuesday locations. Where did they lose?

Trump and Biden were quickly declared winners of the Colorado primary election (and of many other states' primaries) on Super Tuesday.

In other Super Tuesday locations, neither Biden nor Trump won majority votes.

In American Samoa, a group of seven islands and atolls in the South Pacific Ocean, voters chose 52-year-old Jason Palmer as their Democratic nominee.

In Vermont, Haley won the state former Trump, with about 50% of votes to his 46% as of Wednesday morning.

Trump and Biden: See where presidential nominees stand on key issues in our voter guide.

How do I know if my ballot has been counted in Colorado?

You can sign up for BallotTrax, a free service through the state that will update you on the status of your ballot. Visit BallotTrax.coloradosos.gov to sign up.

Check out this video that explains the process:

Looking ahead: When is Colorado's congressional primary election?

In Colorado, Super Tuesday only includes the presidential primary. Colorado's primary election for other races, including congressional candidates, is June 25.

Colorado primary election 2024: Add these 13 important dates to your calendar

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 2024 Colorado election on Super Tuesday: Takeaways, results