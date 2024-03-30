Tacoma police say woman stabbed Uber driver and attacked another man with an axe

Tacoma police arrested a woman tonight after they say she attacked two men, including an Uber driver, and stole their vehicles.

The first incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Highland Avenue in Tacoma. Police say the woman attacked a man she knew with an axe. She them stole his vehicle. The man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say the woman later abandoned the vehicle and called an Uber. The Uber driver took her to the 3400 block of Ruston Way near Les Davis Pier. There just after 5 p.m. police say she stabbed him in the neck and stole his vehicle. The Uber driver was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Uber drover’s vehicle was later found in the 7400 block of East F Street. The woman was found hiding a short distance away. Police arrested her on assault and robbery charges.