AT&T investigating dark web data leak affecting 73 million customers

AT&T said it has reset millions of account passcodes and is communicating with customers affected by a security breach where data from nearly 73 million accounts was dumped on the dark web. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

March 30 (UPI) -- AT&T said Saturday it is investigating a security breach after data from nearly 8 million current and 65 million former customers was leaked on the dark web.

The company in a statement said the leak happened around two weeks ago and includes personal information such as social security numbers. It hasn't yet determined whether the compromised data originated from AT&T or one of its vendors.

AT&T said it launched "a robust investigation supported by internal and external cybersecurity experts."

The data set, which the company said appeared to date from 2019 or before, affects approximately 7.6 million current customers and about 65.4 million former customers.

The company said it hasn't yet found evidence of unauthorized access on its systems, and it so far has not affected operations.

AT&T said and it is communicating with affected customers and reset their passcodes. It also is offering free credit monitoring through Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.