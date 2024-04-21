‘I can’t believe this’: Florida man arrested after going 113 mph on I-4, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Volusia County arrested a man after they say he fled at over 113 mph on I-4 Saturday.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said on the last day of a traffic enforcement operation around Deltona, a deputy pursued a BMW X3 as it sped off on I-4.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, convicted felon Kevin Olivo Rivera, 29, of Kissimmee, went as fast as 113 mph while fleeing the trooper.

Eventually, the chase came to an end after another deputy tossed a stop stick, flattening the car’s tires.

The sheriff’s office said Olivo Rivera tossed a handgun into the nearby woods, which was later found by a K9 unit. Deputies said they also found “cocaine, oxycodone, MDMA, alprazolam, and marijuana from inside the rented vehicle, along with a total of 165 rounds of ammunition.”

“I can’t believe this man, why?” the suspect said after he was taken into custody.

When asked why he wouldn’t pull over, the suspect said he didn’t have a license.

Olivo Rivera was charged with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, armed trafficking of the drugs mentioned above, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, tampering with evidence, driving with a suspended license (habitual), and numerous traffic citations.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was out on probation.

