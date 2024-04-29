Synagogue's 'We Stand With Israel' sign vandalized overnight in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A sign in front of Temple Beth Ami in Rockville that said "We Stand With Israel" was defaced with red spray paint overnight this past weekend.

Photos show the sign with the word ‘Israel’ crossed out in red spray paint, and the beginning of the word ‘Palestine’ written over top.

Police responded to the synagogue around 8:56 a.m. on Sunday in response to the vandalism. There are currently no suspects in the active and ongoing investigation.

"Those who defaced our signs are not interested in dialogue or debate," said Temple Beth Ami in a statement. "If they were, they would know, that like them, we also mourn for every innocent life lost – Palestinian and Israeli. If they were, they would know that we also seek peace, a lasting and secure peace for Israelis and Palestinians; and they would know that we support a two-state solution. They do not know, because they don’t want debate – they want to shout us down."

The sign has been taken down, and Temple Beth Ami says a new sign will be up "as soon as possible."

"We will continue to unashamedly articulate the values of our congregation, which include our commitment to Zionism – the desire and indeed the right of the Jewish people to live free in our ancient homeland, in peace with her neighbors," said Temple Beth Ami.

A Menorah had been tipped over and damaged at Chabad of Olney back in December ahead of Hannukah.