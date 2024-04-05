SWFL residents travel for eclipse: Driving and flying for that 'otherworldly experience'

Joe Dermody has his cruise ticket. His sunglasses. Even his special "shadow shirt."

He's all ready for the eclipse on April 8 – his eighth total eclipse in 33 years.

Dermody is one of many Southwest Florida residents traveling to see the total solar eclipse. He also might be the most hardcore.

He throws around the word "umbraphile" to describe eclipse chasers like himself (literally, "shadow lover"). He wants to be cremated in his shadow shirt when he dies. And he's traveled all over the country to see total eclipses whenever and wherever they happen.

"April 8 will be my number 9," says Dermody, 69, a snowbird who works in commercial real estate and splits his time between Fort Myers and Whitehall, Michigan. "It's an addiction. It really is."

Joe Dermody of Fort Myers plans to wear his special "shadow shirt" (pictured) when he sees the total solar eclipse April 8 – his eighth total eclipse in 33 years. The paneled shirt shows how reds, greens and blues change color during an eclipse.

He's not alone in that feeling, either. Many of the people traveling to Arkansas, New York, Illinois and other states − all places along or near the narrow "path of totality" that stretches from Texas to Maine − say they've seen total eclipses before and can't wait to do it again.

"It is an otherworldly experience," says Naples resident Dave Higgins, 69, a retired technology consultant who has seen five total eclipses. "Nothing in your everyday experience can prepare you for what you're going to see in a total eclipse."

A total solar eclipse: You just need to see it to understand

Simply put: A total solar eclipse is awe-inspiring.

Those rare eclipses happen when the moon passes between the sun and Earth and plunges a narrow stretch of land into the moon's shadow. And Dermody says you have to see them in person to appreciate them.

"It's one of those weird events of nature that does not come across at all in photographs or video," he says.

As the moon travels across the sky to block the sun, the sky starts to darken and the moon's shadow traces a path across the face of the Earth.

Partial eclipses often look like a cloudy day, Higgins says. But as you approach 99 percent coverage of the sun by the moon, all that changes. The shadow races across the Earth like a storm cloud approaching. The sky gets darker and darker.

"As the sun disappears, that darkness just sweeps over you," says Higgins, an amateur astronomer who's seen four total eclipses and is a member of the Everglades Astronomical Society. "The stars come out and the planets come out. It's breathtaking. There's nothing like it."

Tom Brott of Cape Coral shot this photo of the 2017 total lunar eclipse in North Carolina. Now he and his wife Carol are traveling to see the 2024 eclipse in Hot Springs, Arkansas and take more photos. Both are members of the Fort Myers Camera Club.

Other things happen, too. The temperature drops. Insects start to chirp. Animals act weird.

"You cannot see the hand in front of your face," says Carol Brott, 82, of Cape Coral, who plans to shoot photos of the eclipse with her husband in Hot Springs, Arkansas. "Everything is still."

That includes their family dog, who freaked out a little when they saw the 2017 total eclipse in North Carolina. "She stayed perfectly still," Brott says.

Jamie Dallas, 43, of North Fort Myers saw the 2017 eclipse from her hometown of Carbondale, Illinois. And she says it blew her mind.

"The animals, the crickets came out," she says. "Everything seemed to think it was nighttime. The birds got quiet. Different, other birds started making noises. …

" We were directly under it. I felt like nobody on Earth could've been closer to it. It was, like, right above our heads."

Another big change: Colors are just … different.

That's why Dermody always wears his special shirt he calls his "shadow shirt" or "eclipse shirt." He's worn the green- and red-paneled shirt to all eight eclipses he's seen −and one day he plans to be cremated in it, too.

The shirt really shows off the optical phenomenon called the "Purkinje effect," he says. Colors dramatically change during a total eclipse: Red looks black, green looks white, and blue looks gold.

"People don’t really understand what's happening," Dermody says. "They just realize things don't look like they normally do. Colors are not right. The colors in the sky are strange."

Hitting the road to see the eclipse in other U.S. states

That’s why many Southwest Floridians are traveling to see the eclipse. For them, it's a must-see event.

Southwest Florida will see a partial eclipse on April 8, but cities along the path of totality will see a total eclipse with the moon completely or nearly completely blocking the sun.

Many Southwest Florida residents have been making their travel plans for a year or more. And it's a good thing, too: Most hotels along the path of totality have long ago been booked solid.

Linda Westphal, 61, of Fort Myers is traveling to Austin, Texas. She saw the 2017 eclipse in the Chicago suburbs – which happened on a cloudy day and only saw about 80 percent coverage − and she immediately started making plans to see the next one in 2024.

"I think I just underestimated how cool it would be," says Westphal, a self-described "weather geek" and a retired training consultant for a technology consulting company. "I just got a glimpse of that (what a total eclipse might be like). And I thought, 'Next time, I want to go somewhere where it’s gonna be 100 percent.'"

Linda Westphal of Fort Myers shot this photo of the 2017 solar eclipse in Naperville, Illinois. She's hoping for cleared skies this year.

Dallas loved her first eclipse so much, she wanted all her friends and family to experience one, too. So she and her longtime boyfriend rented an RV, bought 150 pairs of eclipse glasses and set up a Facebook event page for a big eclipse-watching party April 8 on an empty lot in Murphysboro, Illinois.

All their friends were invited to camp out for a day packed with deejayed music, glow-in-the-dark frisbees, beer pong, food, yard games and more.

"It’s turning into a festival," Dallas says and laughs. "It's gonna be a good time. Now we just have to hope the weather agrees with us."

That's what everybody hopes, in fact. A cloudy day would ruin everything.

To make sure that doesn’t happen, Dermody likes watching eclipses from a cruise ship. The ship can easily move to a better viewing spot free of clouds.

That's where he'll be on April 8: A cruise ship near Mazatlan, Mexico. "Mazatlan is where this eclipse first makes landfall," he says.

The 2024 eclipse: It's now or never for many people

The next total eclipse of this quality won't happen in the United States until 2045, Dermody says. That'll be what some call the next Great American Eclipse.

So, for many people, this is their last chance to see a total solar eclipse in the United States.

"I'm excited," Higgins says. "I'm going to be almost 70 years old. And unless I want to travel to a different continent, this is probably the last one I'll see."

For him and many others, it's either now or never.

"I guess it's not really a once-in-a-lifetime event," Westphal says. "But it's a nearly only once-in-a-lifetime event."

Dave Higgins, 69, of Naples is going to Dardanelle, Arkansas to see the eclipse. This will be his fifth total solar eclipse. He's an amateur astronomer and a member of the Everglades Astronomical Society.

Still, others are hopeful that this won't be their last eclipse in the United States. Especially hardcore fans like Dermody.

This eclipse is the best one to see since 1806, Dermody says: Meaning the total length of totality – the time the moon completely blocks the sun – and the most people who will be able to see it.

The 2045 eclipse will pass near Fort Pierce, Florida, with more than six minutes of totality, he says. And if he's alive and physically able, you better bet he'll be there.

And he'll be wearing his "shadow shirt," too.

"My goal in life is to make it to that eclipse," Dermody says. "I'll be 91. My parents both made it to 91. And I think I can do it."

