SWAT situation in West El Paso leads to fatal officer-involved shooting

A SWAT situation unfolded in West El Paso, ending in an officer-involved shooting leaving one man dead.

The shooting occurred in the evening in the 300 block of Skyview Street on Thursday, March 11.

The suspect, after being transported to University Medical Center, was pronounced dead Friday, April 12, police officials said.

The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit and the Texas Rangers will conduct separate criminal investigations, while the department's Internal Affairs shooting review team will handle an administrative inquiry.

Dig Deeper: 'Just put it down, dude.' Body cam video shows fatal El Paso police shooting at car wash

No officers sustained injuries during the incident. No other updates were provided by the police at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man pronounced dead after officer-involved shooting in West El Paso