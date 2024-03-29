Swansea Police looking for man who tried to lure two 13-year-old girls into car behind a Target

Police in Swansea are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who tried to lure two teenage girls into a car behind a Target store on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. when a man approached two 13-year-old girls as they walked down the bicycle path on Milford Road, behind the Target store on G.A.R. Highway, asking them if they wanted a ride, according to police.

Police say the girls asked the man to repeat his comments when he again offered a ride. Store security cameras captured the girls running away and toward the department store.

Minutes earlier, the footage showed the suspected man who, police say, is in his 60s with gray hair and an average build. He was operating a four-door dark blue sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata and it was seen parked at Target.

According to police, the man exited the vehicle, removing items from the front and back seats and placing them in the trunk. He walked away from the vehicle and stared down the road, in the direction from where the girls would be walking.

Swansea Police ask that anyone who may have seen the man in question or the vehicle described to call 508-674-8464.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

