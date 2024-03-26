‘I swallowed fentanyl!’ Man being arrested shouts about overdose in Ga. deputy’s backseat

A trip to a Georgia jail quickly turned into a life-saving moment for a deputy and an arrestee.

Just after 3 p.m. on March 14, Oconee County Dep. Glenn was called to Puritan Road to exchange custody of a suspect with Athens-Clarke County police.

Deputies said the man was wanted on an Oconee County misdemeanor probation violation charge.

After exchanging custody, Glenn reportedly searched the offender and put him in the patrol vehicle.

Before arriving at the jail, the man told Glenn, “I swallowed something.”

When the deputy asked the man to clarify, he shouted, “I swallowed Fentanyl!”

The sheriff’s office said, the man fell down in the backseat and began gasping loudly.

Upon arriving at the jail, Dep. Glenn immediately administered Naloxone. The man was taken out of the backseat and was given another dose of naloxone.

The man was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.

