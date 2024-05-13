SUV with no driver causes scare on Cohasset field where kids were playing

COHASSET − A car with two small children inside but no driver caused a scare as it rolled out of control across a sports field of Cohasset Middle School as children played lacrosse, police said.

Cohasset police said they received multiple 911 calls around 10:40 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban rolling through the Pond Street soccer field.

Police said the SUV had rolled out of a parking space, gone down a steep hill and onto the soccer field, where the kindergarten-aged children were playing.

Coaches and parents were able to rush the children out of the path of the driverless vehicle, which carried the two small children in car seats.

Cohasset police block Pond Street, where an SUV finally came to a stop after rolling out of control through a crowded soccer field at Cohasset Middle School.

The SUV struck a coach as it travelled across the field before crashing through a chain link fence. It then crossed Pond Street and came to a stop in a yard near 150 Pond St. The coach suffered minor injuries, police said.

Cohasset Fire Department paramedics treated the two small children inside the SUV. No one needed to be taken to the hospital police said.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed, police said.

"Due to the quick actions of coaches and bystanders, we averted a major tragedy today," Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said,

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: SUV rolls onto sports field in Cohasset while kids play