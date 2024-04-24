Sutter County officials seek images of 1997 flood, evacuation

Apr. 23—Officials said the Sutter County Office of Emergency Management is seeking photos and video from the 1997 flood in Sutter County for a video production about what residents can expect in a slow rise flood event.

According to the county, the video will focus on the events of the 1997 flood, what has or has not changed since that flood, and provide information about what area residents could expect during a similar event.

"The 1997 flooding in Northern California was record-breaking," the county said. "The sheer magnitude and duration of rainfall runoff overwhelmed the capability of the Sacramento River Flood Control System. More people were evacuated than in any other single disaster in California's history. In addition to producing a video, Sutter County would also like to archive the images at the Sutter County Museum, which is developing an interactive display on regional flooding."

Anyone with images that they would be willing to share for the video production can contact the Sutter County Office of Emergency Management at 97flood@co.sutter.ca.us.