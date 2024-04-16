Suspects sought in Kerman after armed robbery in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are actively in pursuit of multiple suspects who robbed two men outside a Target in Clovis Monday evening, the Clovis Police Department announced.

Police say just before 6:40 p.m. they responded to a Target parking lot near Clovis and Shaw for a report of an armed robbery.

Investigators learned at least three armed men approached two other men in the lot and stole personal property from them. The suspects then got in their car and drove away.

Officers reported a vehicle pursuit began in southwest Fresno for the armed suspects and went on just east of Kerman where the suspect vehicle eventually crashed.

Detectives say they are actively searching for the suspects near the collision area. They also add that while the suspects had firearms during the robbery, it is unknown if they were replicas or real at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

