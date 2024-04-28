Suspects ‘rammed’ security gate, accused of stealing items from mailboxes, APD says

Atlanta Police are looking for three suspects accused of stealing multiple items from mailboxes at the Peachtree Place of Brookhaven condos, officials say.

On Wednesday, police responded to a burglary call at 3777 Peachtree Road. When police arrived, they spoke with a security guard who told them that the suspect vehicle came onto the property by ramming the security gate, giving them access.

Cameras on the property showed at least three suspects entering the mailroom on the property. They were also seen on video stealing items from several mailboxes inside the mailroom.

Property management say the suspects fled the complex in the same vehicle they entered onto the property with. The footage shows the getaway vehicle to be a newer model four door Jeep Wrangler that was last seen heading North on Peachtree Road.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

