Suspects accused of robbing Canton convenience store at gunpoint sought by police

Authorities are searching for two masked men they say robbed a convenience store clerk at gunpoint on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the 7-11 store on Washington Street was robbed around 4 a.m. this morning. The two suspects were wearing masks, a blue hoodie and a black hoodie, and were described as thin, possibly Hispanic or light-skinned African American.

Officials say the suspect in the black hoodie showed the clerk a black gun while the suspect wearing the blue hoodie stole money and cigarettes from the store.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton Police.

The Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene and will assist Canton Police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

