Suspected drunk driver crashes car and lands ‘vertical in the air,’ Michigan cops say

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash April 26 around 3:40 a.m., according to a City of Ann Arbor Police Department Facebook post.

“The vehicle was vertical in the air,” police said.

A 24-year-old woman from Ypsilanti was driving with three passengers when she struck a guy wire attached to a pole, police said.

The vehicle came to a rest on its back bumper against a “no parking” sign, photos show.

All four occupants were outside the vehicle when officers arrived, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The woman was arrested for driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.17% — more than twice the legal limit — according to authorities.

“This is another reminder of the dangers of driving drunk,” police said. “Always plan for a sober ride home — NEVER drive buzzed or drunk.”

The vehicle’s license plate reads Hertz Car Sales, photos show.

McClatchy News reached out to the Ann Arbor Police Department to clarify if the car was recently purchased or rented by the driver, but did not immediately hear back.

