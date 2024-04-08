Suspected Cobb County burglar rescued after getting trapped in grease vent hood for nearly 9 hours

Exclusive video reveals what police say a man did to break into more than one restaurant in Cobb County.

Police reports show the man targeted three Mexican restaurants that managers say the man used to work for. But investigators say the man found himself stuck in the vent grease hood when he targeted the third restaurant.

It happened at Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant on Roswell Road in East Cobb.

Employees told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they found the man dangling above the stove in the kitchen when they opened the restaurant for business.

They say he was stuck in the vent for nine hours until police and fire crews used their expertise to get him out.

“He got stuck between the fire suppressors,” said Julio Angel, Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant manager.

Security camera video shows first responders pull Mauricio Serrano-Jimenez from the vent and carry him out of the kitchen. Another video shows Serrano-Jimenez on a stretcher.

“I see a guy. The guy’s legs are hanging from the hood of the kitchen. I can see from his waist to the bottom. He’s pleading for help and he’s thirsty. He wants water and I’m telling him, “Why did you do this?” On top of the hood, there’s like a little opening, this guy probably thought he was slim enough to come through. He removed a couple of the filters so he could make it through,” said Angel.

Security video shows Serrano-Jimenez allegedly breaking into another restaurant, through the vent grease hood. The alleged crime happened before Serrano-Jiminez attempted to break into Los Bravos.

It happened at Solecito Lindo Mexican Bar and Grill on Wade Green Road in February.

The manager says Serrano-Jimenez used a ladder to get on top of the cooler, then onto the roof and through the vent. The manager says Serrano-Jimenez stole hundreds of dollars.

Arrest warrants show Serrano-Jiminez is connected to three burglaries at restaurants.

He was injured during his burglary attempt at Los Bravos. The crimes allegedly happened in February and March but court documents show the arrest warrants were issued in April.

