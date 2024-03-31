Suspect search underway after officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said there was a shooting on Saturday in the northwest part of the city.

The Multi-Agency Task Force is looking into a shooting that happened near the 700 block of 59th Street NW, between Fortuna Road and Glenrio Road. The incident involved shots fired during an encounter between APD officers and other “individuals.”

Two Roswell men arrested after fatal shooting

APD didn’t specify who fired their weapon or if there were any injuries.

Authorities are looking for individuals who “may have been involved and fled the area.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.