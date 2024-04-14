Suspect in Nevada County murder located after allegedly shooting self

(FOX40.COM) — The suspect in a Nevada City homicide was located by the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office after shooting themselves early Sunday morning, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, detectives responded to a report around 5 p.m. on Saturday of a woman, 58, found by their relative deceased at her residence.

Suisun police investigate man found dead in hotel room, homicide

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that detectives identified the suspect as the woman’s 64-year-old boyfriend and roommate.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office began assisting with the search for the man after investigators determined he had traveled to the Sacramento area.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County deputies responded overnight to a report of a shooting on Pasadena Avenue.

The Sacramento County deputies found the suspect suffering from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” but alive.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment and surgery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.