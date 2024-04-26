Suspect on Mexico side of border shot at Border Patrol agent near San Elizario

A person in Mexico shot at a U.S. Border Patrol agent during a "use of force" incident near San Elizario, authorities said.

The shooting happened before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the U.S.-Mexico border near the San Elizario area, a law enforcement source told the El Paso Times.

The agent came "under fire from the Mexican side" of the border, authorities said. The shooting was described as a "use of force incident" by a law enforcement official.

No information has been released on whether the agent was injured and whether the suspect was caught.

No further information has been released.

This story will be updated.

