Suspect in Massachusetts homicide wanted on violent charges arrested in CT

A man wanted on assault, robbery and kidnapping charges who is also a suspect in a homicide in Massachusetts was arrested in Willimantic on Thursday.

Lee George-Maldonado, 28, was arrested in the early morning hours at a residence on Taylor Court and charged as a fugitive from justice, according to a statement issued by Lt. Charles Miller of the Willimantic Police Department.

Miller said Willimantic officers were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.

In the week leading up to the apprehension, the U.S. Marshals Service met with detectives in Willimantic and began investigating the whereabouts of George-Maldonado, Miller said. They were assisted by the Massachusetts State Police and Fall River Police Department.

According to Miller, George-Maldonado is wanted in Massachusetts on a warrant charging him with kidnapping with a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, conspiracy to violate drug law, felony assault and armed robbery. Miller said he is also a suspect in an investigation into a homicide in Massachusetts.

Following his arrest, George-Maldonado was held on $2 million bond. He was scheduled to appear Thursday in Danielson Superior Court.