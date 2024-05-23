Suspect at large after stabbing at East Bay Chick-fil-A

(KRON) — The Emeryville Police Department is searching for a woman who stabbed someone at the city’s Chick-fil-A on Monday, EPD confirmed to KRON4.

The stabbing happened at the restaurant’s outside patio on Monday afternoon, EPD said. The restaurant is located at 1525 40th St.

According to police, a man was dining on the patio when a woman walked by and slashed his neck with an unknown object. The wound broke the man’s skin, but the injury is considered minor, and he declined medical attention, police said.

While the exact object is unknown, police believe it may have been a razorblade or similar barbed weapon. The suspect and victim had no contact before the stabbing, and an EPD spokesperson described it as “completely unprovoked.”

Emeryville police were notified of the stabbing at 2:35 p.m. The Oakland Police Department responded as well, and both the victim and OPD’s responding officers were gone by the time Emeryville police arrived, EPD said.

The suspect was described as a white woman standing about 6 feet tall with slicked-back brown hair. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Image from the Emeryville Police Department.

The suspect was last seen walking westbound on 40th Street. Police have no leads as of the time of this report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Emeryville police at (510) 596-3700.

