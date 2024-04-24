Suspect killed by SPD at Seattle hotel identified as retired Navy doctor

SEATTLE - The suspect gunned down by police in a Southcenter hotel has been identified as retired Navy doctor Bruce Coval Meneley.

Meneley was shot and killed by Seattle Police around 3 p.m. on April 17 at the DoubleTree on Southcenter Parkway.

Body camera video released last week by Seattle Police showed an operation to confront 67-year-old Meneley, who was suspected of child sex crimes. Officers came out of a hotel room to approach him, and appeared on bodycam video to pull out a gun from his jacket.

All three officers unloaded on him, firing around 30 shots.

According to medical records, Meneley died from "multiple gunshot wounds."

Bruce Coval Meneley as seen on Seattle Police bodycam video. ((SPD))

Meneley was a Navy captain and doctor who served at Guantanamo Bay, and he spoke with the New York Times in 2016 about the abuse of patients at the remote detention center. He was also the commander of NATO Role 3 multinational medical unit in Afghanistan.

Meneley left his role at Gitmo in 2009, then left his NATO role in 2012.

According to authorities, Meneley was being investigated by the state's Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. According to Police Chief Adrian Diaz, the suspect believed he was meeting up with two girls ages 7 and 11.

One officer was grazed by a bullet in the leg. Their injuries were minor and they were not taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 13 News, Meneley was charged with sex crimes in 2017, when he was arrested during a human trafficking/prostitution sting in Bremerton. Detectives posed as a sex worker online and agreed to meet up with Meneley, where he was actually met by Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies. Meneley's number was implicated in two separate prostitution operations, deputies reported.

Docs from 2017 say that during an interview with detectives, Meneley admitted he had been arrested for a similar offense in Texas years prior. At the time, he was diverted to community service and classes.

