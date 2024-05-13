Suspect in fatal shooting of Euclid police officer dead after standoff in Shaker Heights

The man suspected in the shooting of a Euclid police officer died in Shaker Heights after a standoff with SWAT that started Sunday afternoon.

Deshawn Anthony Vaughn, 24, is suspected of shooting Euclid police officer Jacob Derbin, 23, after police were called to a residence on the 300 block of East 211th St. just before 10 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance, according to News 5 Cleveland.

"This is my worst nightmare come true," Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said during a press conference Sunday evening. He added that Derbin's father also is a Euclid police officer, and that the younger Derbin was engaged.

"His kind heart and his enormous smile were infectious," the chief said. "He will be desperately missed by all those who knew him."

Multiple police agencies closed down the area of Lee Road and Van Aken Boulevard due to SWAT activity starting at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Akron Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland. The Greater Cleveland RTA also suspended Blue Line service.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said during the press conference that the suspect was believed to be heavily harmed and "had a very violent, violent history." Law enforcement was able to evacuate the people at the apartment complex where Vaugh had been found, and no other injuries were reported from the standoff. Vaughn was later found dead in one of the apartments.

Meyer said that officers had been called after a woman called, saying that the father of her child, Vaughn, was threatening to harm them. Meyer said she "was extremely terrified." When officers responded, Vaughn opened fire on them and shot Derbin. No other officers were injured. Euclid officers returned fire, but Vaughn ran away.

According to News Channel 5, Derbin was transported to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries.

Meyer said authorities were still piecing together the series of events in the standoff and that more information would be released in the future as more is known.

Shaker Heights Police Chief Wayne Hudson said the crime scene was secure and the case was still being investigated.

"To kill a law enforcement officer is to tear the fabric of democracy," Hudson said.

