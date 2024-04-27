Suspect in Daytona Beach shooting identified, police say

A suspect has been identified after shooting and injuring four people Saturday morning, Daytona Beach Police said.

Officials said that around 2:10 a.m., officers assigned to the Seabreeze Avenue entertainment district saw a physical fight happen near the 600 block of North Grandview Avenue.

Police said they approached the fight and saw a man pull out a handgun.

Investigators said the man, identified as 21-year-old Misael Maldonado, began firing multiple rounds.

Four victims were shot, and they were taken to the Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to the news release, officers started to chase after Maldonado, who fled on foot.

Police said after a brief pursuit, Maldonado was taken into custody, and during the search, he was found with fentanyl.

Maldonado has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of controlled substances.

