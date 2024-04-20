Suspect charged with murder, fatally shot man inside stolen car: Fort Worth police

A suspect faces a murder charge in a shooting from November that killed a man, according to Fort Worth jail records.

Joshua Obiedo, 20, was arrested Friday in the death of 31-year-old Jesus Hernandez.

Three people were in a stolen car at North Harding and Northeast 36th Streets on the morning of Nov. 22 when one of the passengers, Obiedo, shot Hernandez, who was also in the car, according to Fort Worth police.

Hernandez died about 1:20 p.m. that day at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the medical examiner’s office.

He died due to multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.