Suspect arrested for Southern California homicide

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest after a man was found dead on Monday.

Authorities responded to a call around 6:54 p.m. on April 22 in the area of Winchester Road and Thompson Road in Winchester. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a possible stab wound.

The victim — identified as 29-year-old Boris Stepanyuk of Winchester — died at the scene. Investigators arrested 60-year-old Joseph Mokate of Hemet in connection with the homicide.

No further details have been provided about the incident or a possible motive. Mokate has been charged with murder.

There are no outstanding suspects in this investigation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Investigator Anderson with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955–1700 or Investigator Gasparini with the Southwest Sheriff’s Station at 951-696–3050.

