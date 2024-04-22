Suspect arrested after break-in at Los Angeles mayor's home, police say

LOS ANGELES — An intruder smashed a window to break into Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' home early Sunday, officials said.

The intruder broke in at about 6:40 a.m. local time, her office said in a statement.

Bass and her family were home at the time but were not injured, the statement said.

Los Angeles police said the person smashed a window at Getty House, the mayor's official residence, to enter the building while it was occupied.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, was arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Bass "is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect," the statement from her office said.

The Getty House in Los Angeles on May 8, 2020. (Mark Stout / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy)

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com