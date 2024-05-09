Suspect, 63, arrested for alleged attempted murder in Kaneohe

May 9—Honolulu police arrested a 63-year-old woman for allegedly driving her vehicle intentionally towards a 32-year-old woman, almost hitting her Wednesday morning in Kaneohe.

The 32-year-old woman was "able to jump out of the way of the vehicle," police said.

The suspect was identified and arrested at 9:21 a.m. for second-degree attempted murder.

The investigation is pending.

No other details were immediately available.

9 Comments

