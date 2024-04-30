Surveillance video shows chaos during shooting at Cabana Live

We learned deputies were passing by Saturday night. They saw the large crowd and decided to hang out there just in case there was a problem. About 30 minutes later the deputy and sergeant heard shots from inside.

Surveillance video is giving us a glimpse inside Cabana Live when absolute chaos rippled through the venue.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said a fight led to the shoot out in the middle of a pool party over the weekend.

“Anytime so many people are gathered alcohol is involved it lends the potential for problems,” Lemma said.

10 people were injured including Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell. Lemma said he was invited to the party by a promoter.

“These vendors did not allow firearms at the event and security on scene had reported multiple times they had turned people away who they found in possession in a firearm,” Lemma said.

Somehow investigators said a 16-year-old seen here got in with one. In the middle of fight, he allegedly started shooting. He was taken down by a security guard.

“We can say this particular security guard acted heroically in tackling a shooter who is firing weapons,” Lemma said.

Investigators are still looking for another person.

“I want to draw your attention to the left side of the pool. Other side of the screen there’s muzzle flash on that area as well,” Lemma said.

In that area investigators said there were five muzzle flashes and five 45 caliber shell casings. On the 16-year old’s side, four muzzle flashes and three casings.

One of the biggest questions right now is how that 16-year-old got inside and where he got the gun. Investigators said the handgun was purchased in Miami back in 2018 and it’s not registered as stolen.

For the other alleged shooter investigators say they may have been acting in self-defense.

