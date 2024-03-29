Surprise, anger, hints of repercussions: Knox County leaders on Farragut's rejection of Advance Knox

Elected officials and stakeholders are surprised, and in some cases angry, after three Farragut aldermen – Drew Burnette, Scott Meyer and David White – torpedoed a two-year effort by Knox County to modernize development planning.

Advance Knox is a two-part plan to preserve rural regions, concentrate development where infrastructure can support it and get in front of a surge of nearly 80,000 new residents projected by 2040. Knox County and municipal leaders worked together for two years and the county spent $1.2 million to develop and pitch the plan.

The plan requires the approval of the Knox County Commission, Knoxville City Council and Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and the commission and council had already signed off on the first part of it.

Almost all expected the Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen to sign off, as well. Instead, on March 28 the board voted 3-2 to reject the first part of Advance Knox, derailing the whole process as a state deadline looms for a new growth plan.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs repeatedly said before the Farragut vote he would not restart the process. He was direct in his criticism of the Farragut aldermen after the vote: "Last night’s decision by only three Farragut aldermen hurts our entire county. Housing prices will continue to skyrocket – a negative for the almost 500,000 people who call Knox County home."

Here are responses to Farragut's rejection of the plan shared with Knox News.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

Jacobs thanked Farragut Mayor Ron Williams and Vice Mayor Louise Povlin, who voted for the plan, and the Advance Knox team, and was direct in his criticism of Aldermen Drew Burnette, Scott Meyer and David White.

"Sometimes, when you are in a position of leadership, you must make tough, uncomfortable, decisions because it is the right thing to do. Farragut was at the table throughout the discussions of this critical plan, and we incorporated the changes that they requested. Ultimately, the growth plan would change nothing for Farragut.

"Further, this decision will increase our homelessness problem. In the end, we are talking about higher taxes and a lower quality of life. This growth plan addresses all of these issues. And again, it would not change Farragut – something the Farragut leaders requested. At this point, we will look at all possible options, and how to move forward."

He posted his full statement to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Knox County Commissioner At-Large Kim Frazier

Knox County Commissioner Kim Frazier, who lives in Hardin Valley but represents the entire county as an at-large commissioner, had a hand in crafting Advance Knox from the start as both a resident and later a commissioner. She wrote a Knox News guest column March 19 in support of the plan and weighed in 10 days later after Farragut's vote.

"It's not the outcome that I had hoped for," she told Knox News in a text. "I'm deeply concerned that we will lose the protections of our rural areas that this plan and the steps that were to follow offered."

Knox County Commission Chair Terry Hill

Knox County Commission Chair Terry Hill represents the 6th District, which includes Hardin Valley and Karns. She's been supportive of responsible development and has told Knox News she's proud of Advance Knox.

"Farragut has clearly spoken and chose to function independently, and that is what they are going to get from this Knox County Commissioner."

Knox County Commissioner At-Large Larsen Jay

Knox County Commissioner At-Large Larsen Jay also represents the entire county. He has long been vocal about his support for getting ahead of the inevitable population influx in the county.

"After two years of work, a $1.2M investment, and tremendous public input, it’s sad that the Advance Knox project is now in serious jeopardy," Jay told Knox News in a text.

"Following approval of amendments to the Growth Policy Plan by Knox County Commission and Knoxville City Council, the Town of Farragut Board voted it down last night, choosing to continue the 23 year-old 'status quo' no-plan approach to planning.

"With their vote, representatives from a town of 25,000 people told 460,000 other Knox County residents they prefer more sprawl-type development, less rural protections, increased congestion and higher home prices.

"Reasonable compromises lost out to pressure from some who want to pull up the drawbridge. I hope there’s a way forward, but with Farragut having voted it down 2x in as many years, I’m not very optimistic.

"Stay tuned …"

Jay also posted a meme to X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing his frustration.

East Tennessee REALTORS

East Tennessee REALTORS, the local branch of the National Association of Realtors, has been active in conversations about Knoxville and Knox County housing issues. The group also has been active in lobbying support for Advance Knox's approval.

“Tonight was a sad night for Knox County. The Town of Farragut’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen has failed each and every resident of Knox County by choosing to reject a reasonable compromise in favor of maintaining an unsustainable and undesirable 'no plan' approach that will perpetuate the status quo of sprawl-style development," Hancen Sale, East Tennessee REALTORS Government Affairs and Policy Director, said.

"Ultimately, those who will suffer the most as a result of tonight’s vote are essential workers – police officers, teachers, and nurses – who will no longer be able to afford to live in the county they serve."

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County leaders react to Farragut's rejection of Advance Knox