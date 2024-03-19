Supreme Court lifts hold on law letting police arrest migrants who illegally enter US

WASHINGTON − The Supreme Court on Tuesday said Texas can −for now −use a new state law to detain and deport migrants entering or living in the U.S. illegally, a loss for the Biden administration which has been fighting with the state over how to secure the nation’s southern borders.

The law, originally set to go into effect on March 5, had been on hold while it was being challenged by the Justice Department.

The hold was lifted over the objections of the court's three liberal justices.

Texas National Guard soldiers prevent an asylum seeker from further entering the U.S. on the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on March, 6, 2024.

"Today, the Court invites further chaos and crisis in immigration enforcement," Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Justice Elena Kagan wrote a separate dissent.

The Justice Department had called the law "flatly inconsistent" with the court's past decisions, which recognized that the power to admit and remove noncitizens lies solely with the federal government.

But Texas officials said the state is the nation’s “first-line defense against transnational violence” and the law is needed to deal with the “deadly consequences of the federal government’s inability or unwillingness to protect the border.”

Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the decision on X, formerly Twitter, "We still have to have hearings in the 5th circuit federal court of appeals. But this is clearly a positive development."

Former president Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott meet at Shelby Park during former president's visit to Eagle Pass, Texas on Feb. 29, 2024.

The state also argued the Supreme Court didn’t have to intervene because the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit is taking up the issue in April.

In addition to the federal government’s challenge, the law is being fought by El Paso County, Texas, and Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, which provides pro bono legal representation to asylum-seekers and other immigrants in El Paso.

“Make no mistake, this decision does not change our commitment to this fight," said Jennifer Babaie, director of advocacy and legal services at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, in a statement Tuesday. "Everyone, regardless of race or immigration status, has the freedom to move and the freedom to thrive. We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to ensure this anti-immigrant and unconstitutional law is struck down for good, and Texans are protected from its inherent discrimination.”

The El Paso County Commissioners Court also signed onto the lawsuit over SB 4 and Commissioner David Stout has long been among the law's most vocal opponents.

"This law is unconstitutional and, if allowed to stand, would infringe on civil rights and cost our community tens of millions of dollars for arresting, jailing, and adjudicating people — essentially, the state charging local taxpayers," he wrote in a text message Tuesday. "We want our community to be safer and criminalizing people, pushing them further into the shadows of society, does not make us safer. We don't need the heavy hand of the state harassing residents of this community, putting them in danger with tactics like high-speed pursuits. We need the obstructionists in Congress to get behind immigration system reform like that proposed by the Dignity Act, which also includes border management provisions."

For his part, Stout agrees with the three dissenting liberal justices who wrote that "the Court of Appeals abused its discretion by entering an unreasoned and indefinite administrative stay that altered the status quo."

Abbott and the legislative authors of the bill say state troopers won’t target longtime residents of Texas but only those suspected of crossing illegally within the border zone. Border community leaders and immigrant advocates say the law will unfairly target their majority-Hispanic communities.

The Supreme Court’s decision was a setback for the Biden administration which got help from the justices in January in another fight with Texas.

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court allowed the administration to remove razor wire barriers that Texas erected along a 29-mile stretch of the Rio Grande meant to block migrants at the Southwest border.

Abbott, a Republican, authorized the installation of the razor wire as part of a broader effort to deter migrants from crossing the U.S. border from Mexico. That included a stretch of the riverbank in Eagle Pass, much of which is private land.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Texas SB 4: Supreme Court lifts hold on law. Gov. Greg Abbott responds.