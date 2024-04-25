Supreme Court immunity case: Live updates of oral arguments in Trump's fight for immunity

Can presidents get away with murder?

Nine Supreme Court justices will hear Donald Trump’s arguments today that yes, maybe they can.

The former president's lawyers say all presidents are immune from prosecution for anything they do in office – even murder, bribery, and corruption. The only way to hold one criminally accountable, Trump's attorneys will argue today, is if a president is first impeached in the House of Representatives and then convicted by two-thirds of the Senate.

Stay with USA TODAY for live updates from Trump’s remarkable stand at the Supreme Court.

What is Donald Trump trying to do with his Supreme Court immunity argument?

Donald Trump is trying to quash federal charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election after his bitter loss to President Joe Biden.

Without sweeping immunity, a president “will always be concerned, and even paralyzed, by the prospect of wrongful prosecution and retaliation after they leave office,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday.

-- Dan Morrison

Is Donald Trump at the Supreme Court today?

The presumptive Republican nominee won’t be at the Supreme Court for today’s blockbuster arguments.

Trump is on trial in New York, charged with doctoring records to hide $130,000 in hush money paid to an adult film star. Trump also faces two other criminal indictments.

The judge in his New York trial told him he was required to be in court, which meant he was not able to attend his historic hearing.

-- Dan Morrison

Significance of being the first president to face criminal charges

What should the justices make of the fact that Donald Trump is the first president – former or current – to face criminal charges?

Trump’s lawyers say it’s evidence that presidents can’t be prosecuted.

“The long history of not prosecuting Presidents for official acts, despite ample motive and opportunity to do so over the years, demonstrates that the newly discovered alleged power to do so does not exist,” they wrote in their main brief previewing their oral argument.

Special counsel Jack Smith counters that the fact that no previous president has been prosecuted underscores the unprecedented nature of Trump’s alleged crimes.

--Maureen Groppe

Former President Donald Trump displays a stack of papers while departing a New York City criminal court on April 23, 2024.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court immunity case: Live updates of oral arguments