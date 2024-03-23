Supervisor Crye hangs on to slim lead in effort to recall him from office

Shasta County Supervisor Kevin Crye held onto a slim, 48-vote lead in his effort to overcome a recall effort, according to the latest election results released Friday afternoon.

Crye picked up an additional two votes since the last results were released a week ago.

As of Friday, the "yes" votes on the question of whether to recall the District 1 supervisor stood at 4,612, and the "no" votes against the recall were 4,660, according to the Shasta County Elections Department.

In the District 2 supervisors race, Allen Long had 50.21% of the vote over three other candidates. If Long retains more than 50% of the vote, he will not have to face a runoff election in June. Long's nearest competitor, Laura Hobbs, had 19.11% of votes.

In the the District 3 supervisors race, Mary Rickert had 40.34% of the vote, while Corkey Harmon had 32.2%. If Rickert does not receive more than 50% of the vote, she will likely face Harmon in a runoff in November.

In the District 4 race, Matt Plummer retained a comfortable 59.67% lead over incumbent Patrick Jones, who had 40.33% of votes.

Measure C, which would set a two-term limit for members of the Board of Supervisors, had 76.86% of the votes, compared to 23.14% of "no" votes.

Measure D, which would establish Shasta as a charter county, was winning, with 55.69% of the "yes" votes, compared to 44.31% of "no" votes.

More election results are expected to be released next week, according to the elections department.

