Sununu slams Dem governors: Newsom's ‘just a prick’

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu slammed Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo on Thursday saying many of the governors get along with one another but “no one really cared for” the two Democrats.

During a fireside chat at the Reagan Institute Summit on Education in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Sununu was asked by moderator Fred Ryan who were the governors “no one really cared for.” And Sununu did not mince his words.

"I've got to be honest, no one cares for Gavin," Sununu said. "Gavin's just a prick — excuse me — he just is.”

“He just is. It's really disappointing,” Sununu said of Newsom. “All of us got along for a while, but even the Democrats — they won't tell you out loud — but behind closed doors they're like 'oh God, look who's coming.'''

Newsom's office declined to comment on Sununu’s remarks.

Sununu also had choice words for Cuomo, who resigned as New York governor in 2021 after facing multiple sexual harassment allegations from women who worked for the state over the course of an eight-year period.

"Yeah, Andrew Cuomo — complete jacka-s — no one likes him," Sununu replied.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said on Friday in response to Sununu that "it's nice to see they both feel the same way about each other."

Attacks toward the Democratic California governor aren’t new. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Newsom have long had an ongoing rivalry where the two debated live on Fox News in November. Newsom isn’t shy about slamming other governors either. In June, Newsom called DeSantis a “small pathetic man.”

Even on the Democratic side, Newsom dealt with a soft jab from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker in February. Pritzker, bragging about Illinois’ balanced budget, said “California, for example, has a $38 billion deficit to contend with.”

Sununu, who has decided not to serve a fifth term as governor, and Newsom were both floated as names for the 2024 presidential ticket but ultimately did not run. Sununu backed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Newsom said he was “looking forward to getting [Biden] reelected."

Christopher Cadelago contributed to this report.