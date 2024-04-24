Sunny and warmer Wednesday in Central Florida

Central Florida has a lot of sunny and warm days ahead.

High pressure remains in control after a front moved through earlier in the week.

Our area will remain rain-free and have lots of sunshine over the next few days.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 83 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Highs in the mid-80s will stick around for our inland counties over the next few days.

Increased cloud cover over the weekend will help to drop our highs into the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs near 90 degrees should return by the middle of next week.

