Sunny and hot week ahead in Central Florida

Central Florida is forecast to be hot and sunny this week.

Our area will see highs near 90 degrees Monday afternoon.

We will also have a 30% chance of seeing spotty storms Monday afternoon.

Central Florida will see near-record highs later this week.

We will have near-record highs on Thursday.

Our area will be cooler when our next front arrives this weekend.

Another front arrives early next week and will increase our rain and storm chances.

