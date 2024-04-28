Sunday marks one year since a newlywed bride from Charlotte died in a DUI crash on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday marks one year since authorities say 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski hit and killed a new bride on her wedding night during a DUI crash last April.

A year later, Folly Beach police say they’ve been working to better prevent speeding and DUIs in the area after the tragic incident.

Police say Komoroski was intoxicated and driving 65 miles an hour down Easy Ashley Ave. in the moments leading up to the crash.

That’s when authorities say, Komoroski rear-ended a golf cart. The bride on board, Samantha Miller was killed and the groom, Aric Hutchinson was severely injured along with the other passengers.

Reports showed that Komoroski’s blood alcohol level was three times over the state legal limit.

Komoroski is facing three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, and one count of vehicular homicide.

Most recently, after being released on bond, Komoroski is under house arrest and has several conditions to follow. She is required to wear a SCRAM monitor, which tests a person’s sweat for alcohol. Komoroski will not be allowed to drive and must surrender her passport and remain in Charleston County.

Sister station News 2 talked with Folly Beach police, a year after the incident, and they shared the most recent data over the last year of speeding, traffic stops, and DUIs over the last year.

Folly Beach Police Department 2023 Traffic Stops and DUIs

DUIs From 6/30/23 to 4/25/24 : 16 Average stops a month: 130 July stops: 120 August stops: 217 September stops: 167 December stops: 130



Folly Beach Department of Public Safety officials tell News 2 that since the fatal DUI crash of last year, they’re working to increase their presence in areas throughout certain times of the week.

“So the one thing that we have amplified is our traffic enforcement on Center Street along Center Street, so especially on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings,” said The Public Information Officer for the Folly Beach Police Department, Sgt. Zachary Halpern. ” We’re mainly looking for people that are walking out of the bars, either going to a vehicle, we’re going to address that before the vehicle even leaves the parking lot,” he said.

Folly Beach Police Department Speeding Data

800 block of E. Ashely Ave (319,537 vehicles counted) Average speed: 19.68 mph Between 25-30 mph: 8.69% Between 30-44 mph: 9.69% Over 44 mph: 0%

1600 block of E. Ashely Ave (59,999 vehicles counted) Average Speed: 22.5 mph Between 25-30 mph 24.60% Between 30-44 mph 6.70% Over 44mph: 0%



Authorities say Komoroski, at the time of the crash, was traveling roughly 40 miles over the speed limit. Folly Beach police say current speeding numbers show the abnormality of the event.

“I think it proves, that that incident, as tragic as it was, and as heartbroken as we are for the family, that does not happen out here, it is a rare occurrence,” he said. “We will not stop, ever, to make sure that this never happens again,” said Sgt. Halpern.

Since Komoroski was released on bond and is now under house arrest, a date for a trial has not been released.

