Summer forecast: More 90 degree days than last year

Many Americans across the country can expect to experience “above-historical average” temperatures this summer, according to AccuWeather’s U.S. 2024 Summer Forecast released recently.

And that includes the South Jersey region.

The forecast stated that U.S. cities such as Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago and Washington D.C., will experience more 90-degree days this summer compared to 2023.

Summer temperatures could be two to four degrees above “historical averages” across much of the U.S., the forecast stated. Those higher temperatures will likely lead to an increased demand in electricity with increased air conditioner usage and higher energy bills.

An “explosive” hurricane season could potentially lead to increased threats of flooding along the Gulf Coast, according to the forecast.

While U.S. cities such as Philadelphia, Chicago, and Washington D.C. will likely experience more 90-degree days this summer, compared to last year and the historical average, New York is forecast to see “double the number of 90-degree days compared to last summer”, while Boston could experience four times as many 90-degree days this summer, compared to the five days reported last summer, it said.

Beaches can get this crowded in Ocean City during typical summer seasons.

AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said the widespread heat could lead to higher energy bills for those running air conditioners constantly.

“Energy demand is expected to be higher compared to average. Air conditioners, fans, and other cooling devices will be in high demand,” said Pastelok in the media advisory. “Summer 2024 can feature heat waves for many areas across the Plains to the Northeast. Compared to historical averages, the hottest areas could be over the Great Lakes, upper Midwest, and southwest Plains.”

The increase in summer heat across much of the country will contribute to an “expected uptick in storms." That intense heat could increase the likelihood of a derecho, a cluster of intense thunderstorms that cause widespread wind damage over a long path, the forecast stated.

“Severe weather events can be frequent in June and part of July,” Pastelok added.

Holiday fireworks displays Here are places to view Fourth of July fireworks in South Jersey

AccuWeather expert meteorologists forecast an "explosive" hurricane season with 20 to 25 named storms across the Atlantic Basin, including eight to 12 hurricanes, four to seven major hurricanes, and four to six direct impacts on the United States. Those numbers are above the 30-year historical average, it said.

Consider a digital subscription to help support our journalism

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Summer forecast should be a bit warmer than last year