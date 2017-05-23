Suicidal Man 'Unintentionally' Kills Girlfriend With Bullet That First Went Through His Own Head: Cops

An Alaska man who cops say unintentionally killed his girlfriend as she tried saving him from a suicide attempt now faces murder charges.

Victor Sibson, 21, turned himself in Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the April 19 death of 22-year-old Brittany-Mae Haag.

Watch: 9 Years After Suicide Attempt This Man Ran Marathon With Stranger Who Saved Him

Authorities believe Sibson was most likely sitting down when he attempted to shoot himself in the head using his left hand. Haag, they believe, reached for the gun with her right hand, according to the Anchorage prosecutor's office.

Police say they arrived to find a single shot through Sibson's head and a single shot through Haag's chest at the armpit.

Sibson survived, but Haag — his high school sweetheart — did not.

While authorities first believed it to be a murder-attempted suicide case, they have since changed their theory and believe Sibson only meant to take his own life.

It's a sad turn of events that prosecutor James Fayette is calling an "extreme-indifference killing."

According to police, Sibson's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the shooting.

Sibson was later released from the hospital. Doctors say the bullet didn't enter his brain.

Sibson was indicted on a second-degree murder charge last week. A $250,000 warrant was issued for his arrest before he turned himself in Friday.

If convicted he could face up to 99 years in prison, according to Fayette.

In a heartfelt obituary, Haag's loved ones recalled a time when she nearly died years before but fought on.

Watch: 11-Year-Old Kills Himself After Thinking Girlfriend Committed Suicide: Cops

"Brittany was known for her strength, generous side and her heart so full of love for life, which was proven when we nearly lost her due to her Type 1 diabetes. Brittany was a fighter and did not let her condition slow her down, nor did it weaken her intoxicating smile.

The obituary went on: "Besides taking care of her loves, Buster and Scrappy, she spent precious moments with her very close and large family, especially her nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have had her in their life."

Watch: Mom Says 11-Year-Old Son Took His Own Life After Being Pressured to Sell Drugs

Related Articles: