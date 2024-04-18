Study from CWRU aims to block tumor growth
Researchers at Case Western School of Medicine believe they have found information to help block tumor growth.
Researchers at Case Western School of Medicine believe they have found information to help block tumor growth.
The Lions' new uniforms got released prematurely.
Netflix will report first quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. Here's what to expect.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Starting this year, thousands of buildings in New York City will have to start reducing their carbon emissions. Electricity alone makes up 60% of the total energy use in commercial buildings, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. There are plenty of tools out there that can convert an electric bill into estimated carbon emissions, but many are based on rough estimates.
Experts discuss using "food to cope with various feelings" — and what signs to watch out for.
If you want to get your product in a grocery store in Mexico City, Dataplor has global location intelligence to help you do that. Founder and CEO Geoffrey Michener started the company in 2016 to index micro businesses in emerging markets. The company raised $2 million in 2019 to bring Latin American food delivery vendors online.
Clay Canning had an idea while in high school: smartphone screen protectors that featured logos, right on the screen. “We both understood the opportunity and complemented each other’s weakness,” Brown, the company’s CEO, told TechCrunch. “In December 2022, I resigned from my job to pursue building Screen Skinz with Clay full time.”
Everything you need to know about this year’s music festivals — all in one place.
The Sapphire Preferred's benefits make it easy for many cardholders to offset the cost of the affordable annual fee.
The world is on fire. The Google parent’s moonshot factory X this week officially unveiled Project Bellwether, its latest bid to apply technology to some of our biggest problems. Here that means using AI tools to identify natural disasters like wildfire and flooding as quickly as possible.
Why spend a ton of money on designer makeup when this affordable formula works just as well?
LG's S95TR Dolby Atmos soundbar isn't cheap, but at least it includes a subwoofer and rear surround speakers in the box.
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, by Sayonara Wild Hearts devs, releases on May 19. It’ll be available for the Switch and PC via Steam.
Sony's naming scheme for audio and TV products is a massive headache, but the company has taken the first steps to fix that.
Palo Alto Networks urged companies this week to patch against a newly discovered zero-day vulnerability in one of its widely used security products after malicious hackers began exploiting the bug to break into corporate networks. The vulnerability is officially known as CVE-2024-3400 and was found in the newer versions of the PAN-OS software that runs on Palo Alto's GlobalProtect firewall products. Because the vulnerability allows hackers to gain complete control of an affected firewall over the internet without authentication, Palo Alto gave the bug a maximum severity rating.
WhatsApp has announced All, Groups and Unread Chat Filters for users.
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.
SpaceHopper, as the robot is called, could provide us the information to know more about the history of the universe.
Application programming interfaces (APIs) are the bedrock of everything we do online. APIs allow two things on the internet to talk with each other, including connected devices or phone apps. Cybersecurity startup Vorlon says it helps businesses protect their data from such incidents using its platform, and it raised $15.7 million to improve its technology.
Eyes on the road! This 'sturdy as all heck' gadget means your tech stays close by.