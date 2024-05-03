Student posted airsoft rifle photo in threat aimed at Lexington high school

A Fayette County student on Friday posted a threat that included an airsoft rifle and mentioned Tates Creek High School, Principal Kristy Field said in a letter to parents.

“This morning we became aware of a social media post made by a student on Snapchat that began circulating among students and staff,” Field said. “The comment claimed that our school’s safety may be at risk and featured a photograph of an airsoft rifle.”

School leaders, working alongside the Lexington Police Department and Fayette County Public Schools Police, immediately launched an investigation, which has been completed.

The student responsible has been identified and is not currently assigned to Tates Creek High School, but the threat mentioned that campus, Field said.

Appropriate safety measures have been taken and disciplinary processes will be followed, she said.

Lt. Brandon Helm of the Lexington Police Department said the FCPS Police called the Lexington Police Department at 11:52 a.m. to request help with a “terroristic threat” because they were going to a location off campus.

Lexington police joined school police officers at that location, Helm said, but he said the Lexington Police Department did not take anyone into custody or file charges.

Herald-Leader staff writer Karla Ward contributed to this report.