Student found stabbed in school bathroom, Georgia officials say. Classmate arrested

A Georgia teen faces serious charges after he was accused of stabbing a classmate in a school bathroom, district officials told news outlets.

The teen was charged with disruption of school, aggravated assault and weapons on school property after the Feb. 29 incident at Brookwood High School in Snellville, WSB-TV reported, citing police.

Officers were called at about 10 a.m. after a student was found stabbed in the bathroom, according to WAGA.

“Administrators were walking through the hall, and they heard a commotion in the restroom,” Bernard Watson, spokesperson for Gwinnett County Schools, told the station. “They went in, and they found a student with several injuries to his body and looked as if he had been stabbed.”

The injured student was taken to a hospital, WANF reported, citing school officials. Their condition wasn’t known as of Friday, March 1.

McClatchy News reached out to the Gwinnett County School District and was awaiting a response.

Principal Brett Savage addressed the incident in a letter to parents, writing that such violence “will not be tolerated,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“As is the case in this incident, those who engage in this type of behavior will face appropriate criminal charges,” Savage said, according to the newspaper. “I want to reassure you that we are taking this situation seriously.”

School officials said the suspect ran after the incident but was arrested about 30 minutes later, according to WSB-TV. Authorities also found a knife.

“This is a very unfortunate incident and administrators are already reviewing the safety measures that we have in place to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again,” Watson told the station.

Snellville is about 25 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

